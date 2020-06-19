Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan refrigerator

320 La Escalera Drive, Leander, TX 78641 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. Modern Exterior Scheme & Spacious Front Porch. Open Kitchen Features 42 Inch Espresso Maple Cabinets Over 12x24 Vertical Tile Backsplash, Artic Pearl Granite Countertops, Center Island & Stainless Steel Appliances. Includes Fridge. Fantastic Master With Walk-in Closet, Ceiling Fan, Double Vanity, Seating Nook, Walk-in Shower, Marble Countertops. Offers Sleek Hardware, 2” Blinds Throughout, Tile Floors & A Large Covered Patio. Top Rated Schools. Close To Shopping, Tollways For A Quicker Commute. Move in ready home in great location and amazing neighborhood! Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3572515 ]