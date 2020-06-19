All apartments in Leander
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
320 La Escalera Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

320 La Escalera Drive

320 La Escalera Dr · (210) 294-5793
Location

320 La Escalera Dr, Leander, TX 78641

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
320 La Escalera Drive, Leander, TX 78641 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. Modern Exterior Scheme & Spacious Front Porch. Open Kitchen Features 42 Inch Espresso Maple Cabinets Over 12x24 Vertical Tile Backsplash, Artic Pearl Granite Countertops, Center Island & Stainless Steel Appliances. Includes Fridge. Fantastic Master With Walk-in Closet, Ceiling Fan, Double Vanity, Seating Nook, Walk-in Shower, Marble Countertops. Offers Sleek Hardware, 2” Blinds Throughout, Tile Floors & A Large Covered Patio. Top Rated Schools. Close To Shopping, Tollways For A Quicker Commute. Move in ready home in great location and amazing neighborhood! Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3572515 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 La Escalera Drive have any available units?
320 La Escalera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 320 La Escalera Drive have?
Some of 320 La Escalera Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 La Escalera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 La Escalera Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 La Escalera Drive pet-friendly?
No, 320 La Escalera Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 320 La Escalera Drive offer parking?
No, 320 La Escalera Drive does not offer parking.
Does 320 La Escalera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 La Escalera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 La Escalera Drive have a pool?
No, 320 La Escalera Drive does not have a pool.
Does 320 La Escalera Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 La Escalera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 La Escalera Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 La Escalera Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 La Escalera Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 La Escalera Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
