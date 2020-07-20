306 Golden Gate

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2 Bath in Horizon Park - Nice 4-2 single story home in Horizon Park. Fresh interior paint and new carpet. Open floor plan. Extensive wood laminate flooring. Walk to elementary school. Community pool and parks. Great value and location!



More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!



Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well. Stuart Mencher, Realtor SmartSource Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993



(RLNE2053653)