All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
2724 Garnet Ridge Dr
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

2724 Garnet Ridge Dr

2724 Garnet Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2724 Garnet Ridge Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2724 Garnet Ridge Dr Available 05/14/20 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr, Leander - SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE.

VIEW NOW
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/830609?source=marketing

Whether you are just moving to the Leander area or you are awaiting the completion of the build out of your own new home, this stunning five bedroom, three bath home in The Bluff of Crystal Falls will surely delight the needs of the most discriminating tenant. This home is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac lot and from the street, appears to be a small, single-story home but wait till you walk through the door. The open kitchen in adorned with espresso cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile and some carpet are the homes floor coverings and all in very good condition.

The master en-suite has a separate shower with a garden tub and is flooded with natural light and stunning granite counter tops. The master bedroom is large enough to accommodate just about any bedroom furniture you may have. The four secondary bedrooms are all of good size as well with ample closet space and storage. At the top of the stairwell, there is a walk-out storage access into the floored attic space.

Although the yard at this property is not very large, year-round lawn care services are included in the monthly rental price. So if you are looking for a low-maintenance rental property that is NOT a condo or apartment, this could be the perfect choice for you! This property is ready to go so don't wait!

As part of the acclaimed Leander Independent School District, children residing in this home would be zoned to attend Winkley Elementary, Running Brushy Middle, and Leander High Schools.

(RLNE3379959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr have any available units?
2724 Garnet Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr have?
Some of 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Garnet Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLeander 2 Bedroom Apartments
Leander Apartments with GaragesLeander Apartments with Gyms
Leander Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Belton, TXBrushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District