2724 Garnet Ridge Dr Available 05/14/20 2724 Garnet Ridge Dr, Leander - SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE.



Whether you are just moving to the Leander area or you are awaiting the completion of the build out of your own new home, this stunning five bedroom, three bath home in The Bluff of Crystal Falls will surely delight the needs of the most discriminating tenant. This home is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac lot and from the street, appears to be a small, single-story home but wait till you walk through the door. The open kitchen in adorned with espresso cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile and some carpet are the homes floor coverings and all in very good condition.



The master en-suite has a separate shower with a garden tub and is flooded with natural light and stunning granite counter tops. The master bedroom is large enough to accommodate just about any bedroom furniture you may have. The four secondary bedrooms are all of good size as well with ample closet space and storage. At the top of the stairwell, there is a walk-out storage access into the floored attic space.



Although the yard at this property is not very large, year-round lawn care services are included in the monthly rental price. So if you are looking for a low-maintenance rental property that is NOT a condo or apartment, this could be the perfect choice for you! This property is ready to go so don't wait!



As part of the acclaimed Leander Independent School District, children residing in this home would be zoned to attend Winkley Elementary, Running Brushy Middle, and Leander High Schools.



(RLNE3379959)