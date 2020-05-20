All apartments in Leander
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
2240 Hilltop Climb Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

2240 Hilltop Climb Dr

2240 Hilltop Climb Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2240 Hilltop Climb Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2240 Hilltop Climb Dr, Leander, 78641 - FOLLOW THIS LINK TO VIEW NOW!!!!!
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1173852?source=marketing

This beautiful home located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Crystal Falls in Leander is sure to "wow" you and is ready to welcome it's new occupants home today! has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a fenced in back yard.

Custom metal/wood shelving, lighting and accessories left in the home by the owner give this property a popular "industrial/farmhouse" feel which is enhanced further by the crisp white cabinetry and dark hardwood flooring. The open kitchen has a large island, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous granite counter tops.

The master en-suite has a separate shower with a garden tub and is flooded with natural light and stunning granite counter tops. There is a double vanity as well and all of the bathroom hardware is an oiled bronze finish. The master bedroom is large enough to accommodate just about any bedroom furniture you may have. The secondary bedrooms are all of good size as well with ample closet space and storage. At the top of the stairwell, there is a walk-out storage access into the floored attic space.

This back yard of this property is fully fenced and year-round lawn care services are included in the monthly rental price. The neighborhood has walk/bike trails, two private pool areas and is walking distance to all three zoned schools. As part of the acclaimed Leander Independent School District, children residing in this home would be zoned to attend Winkley Elementary, Running Brushy Middle, and Leander High Schools.

(RLNE3380107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

