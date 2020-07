Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

208 Tulum Terrace Available 12/13/19 Spacious and Modern Home in Leander - In the heart of Leander and close to 183 / toll road. Single story open split floor plan featuring a gallery entry, island kitchen and master suite including bath with linen storage, walk-in shower, double vanity, and large walk in closet. Right sized fenced yard great for pets, kids, grilling and entertaining.



(RLNE4507927)