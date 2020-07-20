All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 2010 Foothills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
2010 Foothills
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

2010 Foothills

2010 Foothills · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2010 Foothills, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3/2/2 White stone home. Covered front porch, Corian counters, Gourmet kitchen w/island, Master bath w/ sep shower, tub & double vanity, Fenced yard, Lawn maintenance included in lease, Large corner lot backs up to community pool. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Foothills have any available units?
2010 Foothills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 2010 Foothills have?
Some of 2010 Foothills's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 Foothills currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Foothills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Foothills pet-friendly?
No, 2010 Foothills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 2010 Foothills offer parking?
Yes, 2010 Foothills offers parking.
Does 2010 Foothills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 Foothills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Foothills have a pool?
Yes, 2010 Foothills has a pool.
Does 2010 Foothills have accessible units?
No, 2010 Foothills does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Foothills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 Foothills has units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 Foothills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2010 Foothills has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with GaragesLeander Apartments with Gyms
Leander Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Belton, TXBrushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District