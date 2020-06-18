1681 Hero Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth."



After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff.



Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Private Backyards Available



Outdoor Relaxation Spaces on all Homes



Wooded Views Available



USB Outlets



Tiger Skin White Granite Countertops



Castle Grey Blend Glass Tile Backsplash in Kitchens



2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds



Wood-Style Flooring



Washer and Dryer Included



Under Mount Kitchen Sinks with Gooseneck Faucets



Espresso Cabinets with 6-inch Bar Pull Handles



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Paved Hike & Bike Trail Access to the Leander MetroRail and Future ACC Leander Campus



Pet-Friendly



Cyber Cafe Lounge with Complimentary Wi-Fi



24-Hour Fitness Center with Wellbeats On Demand Program and Spin Bike Room



Relaxing Poolscape Retreat



Chef-Inspired Outdoor Kitchen



BBQ Grilling Stations



Additional Storage Options Available



Covered Parking and Private Garage Options Available



Bark Park



