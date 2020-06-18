All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 1681 Hero Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
1681 Hero Way
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:00 PM

1681 Hero Way

1681 Hero Way · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1681 Hero Way, Leander, TX 78641

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a  calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth." 

After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff. 

Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Private Backyards Available

Outdoor Relaxation Spaces on all Homes

Wooded Views Available

USB Outlets

Tiger Skin White Granite Countertops

Castle Grey Blend Glass Tile Backsplash in Kitchens

2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds

Wood-Style Flooring

Washer and Dryer Included

Under Mount Kitchen Sinks with Gooseneck Faucets

Espresso Cabinets with 6-inch Bar Pull Handles

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Paved Hike & Bike Trail Access to the Leander MetroRail and Future ACC Leander Campus

Pet-Friendly

Cyber Cafe Lounge with Complimentary Wi-Fi

24-Hour Fitness Center with Wellbeats On Demand Program and Spin Bike Room

Relaxing Poolscape Retreat

Chef-Inspired Outdoor Kitchen

BBQ Grilling Stations

Additional Storage Options Available

Covered Parking and Private Garage Options Available

Bark Park

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1681 Hero Way have any available units?
1681 Hero Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1681 Hero Way have?
Some of 1681 Hero Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1681 Hero Way currently offering any rent specials?
1681 Hero Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1681 Hero Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1681 Hero Way is pet friendly.
Does 1681 Hero Way offer parking?
Yes, 1681 Hero Way does offer parking.
Does 1681 Hero Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1681 Hero Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1681 Hero Way have a pool?
Yes, 1681 Hero Way has a pool.
Does 1681 Hero Way have accessible units?
Yes, 1681 Hero Way has accessible units.
Does 1681 Hero Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1681 Hero Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1681 Hero Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1681 Hero Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1681 Hero Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeline Apartments
3000 Lakeline Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with ParkingLeander Dog Friendly Apartments
Leander Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity