Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

1406 Tumbling River Drive

1406 Tumbling River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Tumbling River Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Single Story Leander Home - Move In Ready - Beautiful single story 3/2 home in Leander. It features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen that opens to living area. A formal dining room with hard wood floors perfect for entertaining during holidays. Recent updates include carpet and paint.

Easy access to 183 and Toll 183. Close to HEB plus, many local restaurants, and entertainment such as Alamo Drafthouse, Main Event, and H-E-B Cedar Park Event center.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Leander ISD
Lease Terms: 16 to 19 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5332963)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Tumbling River Drive have any available units?
1406 Tumbling River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1406 Tumbling River Drive have?
Some of 1406 Tumbling River Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Tumbling River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Tumbling River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Tumbling River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Tumbling River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Tumbling River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Tumbling River Drive offers parking.
Does 1406 Tumbling River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Tumbling River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Tumbling River Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1406 Tumbling River Drive has a pool.
Does 1406 Tumbling River Drive have accessible units?
No, 1406 Tumbling River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Tumbling River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 Tumbling River Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Tumbling River Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1406 Tumbling River Drive has units with air conditioning.

