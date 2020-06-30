1406 Tumbling River Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Single Story Leander Home - Move In Ready - Beautiful single story 3/2 home in Leander. It features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen that opens to living area. A formal dining room with hard wood floors perfect for entertaining during holidays. Recent updates include carpet and paint.
Easy access to 183 and Toll 183. Close to HEB plus, many local restaurants, and entertainment such as Alamo Drafthouse, Main Event, and H-E-B Cedar Park Event center.
NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.
Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions
Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Leander ISD
Lease Terms: 16 to 19 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50
All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.
(RLNE5332963)