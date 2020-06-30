1406 Tumbling River Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Single Story Leander Home - Move In Ready - Beautiful single story 3/2 home in Leander. It features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen that opens to living area. A formal dining room with hard wood floors perfect for entertaining during holidays. Recent updates include carpet and paint.



Easy access to 183 and Toll 183. Close to HEB plus, many local restaurants, and entertainment such as Alamo Drafthouse, Main Event, and H-E-B Cedar Park Event center.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Leander ISD

Lease Terms: 16 to 19 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



