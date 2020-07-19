All apartments in Leander
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

1012 Terrace Dr

1012 Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Terrace Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Westview Meadows - Nice 3-2 single story home in Westview Meadows. Granite countertops and backsplash being installed. Fresh interior and exterior paint. New carpet and vinyl plank flooring in living area, kitchen, breakfast, utility room and hallways. New stainless steel range. New light fixtures and ceiling fans. New upgraded baseboards throughout home. Community pool and park. Best value in Leander!

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well. Stuart Mencher, Realtor SmartSource Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

(RLNE4584230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Terrace Dr have any available units?
1012 Terrace Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1012 Terrace Dr have?
Some of 1012 Terrace Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Terrace Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Terrace Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Terrace Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Terrace Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Terrace Dr offer parking?
No, 1012 Terrace Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Terrace Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Terrace Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Terrace Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1012 Terrace Dr has a pool.
Does 1012 Terrace Dr have accessible units?
No, 1012 Terrace Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Terrace Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Terrace Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Terrace Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Terrace Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
