Beautifully modeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In League City. The house is located in the clear creek isd school disitrict. Very spacious living and bedrooms aswell as 2 full baths and Nice Backyard! Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer is included in the Rent. No utilities are included. Connections available for in ceiling speakers. Tenant only Pets under 20lbs are allowed with an additional Pet fee which is $25 a month per animal with $100 non-refundable deposit.