Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:29 PM

5901 Misty Meadow Street

5901 Misty Meadow Street · No Longer Available
Location

5901 Misty Meadow Street, League City, TX 77573
Countryside

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Finalizing the "Make Ready" now, but we did not want you to miss out on this BEAUTIFUL home! Completely upgraded with new granite countertops, cabinets are all painted, wood tile floor installed, new window treatments, and finalizing the "Make Ready". The back yard is perfect for those backyard BBQ's, playing games or just sitting in the shade. This Open floor plan is perfect for your family with two bedrooms on one side of the home with the Master being on the opposite side. It has a WIDE Open Living Room that you will love! And for all of those winter nights, there is a fireplace for those cozy nights. Great location for schools, shopping and most any of your entertainment needs. Come see today before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Misty Meadow Street have any available units?
5901 Misty Meadow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 Misty Meadow Street have?
Some of 5901 Misty Meadow Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 Misty Meadow Street currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Misty Meadow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Misty Meadow Street pet-friendly?
No, 5901 Misty Meadow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in League City.
Does 5901 Misty Meadow Street offer parking?
Yes, 5901 Misty Meadow Street offers parking.
Does 5901 Misty Meadow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 Misty Meadow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Misty Meadow Street have a pool?
No, 5901 Misty Meadow Street does not have a pool.
Does 5901 Misty Meadow Street have accessible units?
No, 5901 Misty Meadow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Misty Meadow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 Misty Meadow Street has units with dishwashers.

