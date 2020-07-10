5901 Misty Meadow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Finalizing the "Make Ready" now, but we did not want you to miss out on this BEAUTIFUL home! Completely upgraded with new granite countertops, cabinets are all painted, wood tile floor installed, new window treatments, and finalizing the "Make Ready". The back yard is perfect for those backyard BBQ's, playing games or just sitting in the shade. This Open floor plan is perfect for your family with two bedrooms on one side of the home with the Master being on the opposite side. It has a WIDE Open Living Room that you will love! And for all of those winter nights, there is a fireplace for those cozy nights. Great location for schools, shopping and most any of your entertainment needs. Come see today before its gone!