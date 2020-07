Amenities

Beautiful freshly painted 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath house with quartzite vanities, new washer and dryer, new microwave, stainless steel appliances, deck, gazebo, storage shed and large yard in Brittany Lakes. Walking distance and close proximity to highly rated schools, new shopping center, banks, and subdivision's recreation center (pool and tennis court). Never flooded and out of flood zone.