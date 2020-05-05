1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

Massive 2-story with private corner lot, large backyard for entertaining, large enough for a pool. Open entry with high ceilings and tile floors continues thru to kitchen, half bath & laundry areas. Working from home, not a problem with a study/library off front entry. Open floorplan, convenient to entertain family or guest when in the kitchen; kitchen complete with a gas cooktop, 42" cabinets, and full stainless package,including refrigerator! Familyroom with rich wood floors, stone fireplace, surround sound, & crown molding. Spacious master bedroom also with surround sound. Master bath has large custom shower and walk in closet. Huge gameroom upstairs for entertaining, play or studying. Guest bedrooms very spacious. Additional amenities Ring Doorbell(2-Ring flood lights backyard), USB plugins master bedroom, additional electrical outlets outside, gates located on each side of home; cpts to be professionally cleaned prior to close.