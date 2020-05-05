All apartments in League City
Find more places like 1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
League City, TX
/
1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:49 AM

1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive

1618 Palo Duro Canyon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
League City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1618 Palo Duro Canyon Lane, League City, TX 77573

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
Massive 2-story with private corner lot, large backyard for entertaining, large enough for a pool. Open entry with high ceilings and tile floors continues thru to kitchen, half bath & laundry areas. Working from home, not a problem with a study/library off front entry. Open floorplan, convenient to entertain family or guest when in the kitchen; kitchen complete with a gas cooktop, 42" cabinets, and full stainless package,including refrigerator! Familyroom with rich wood floors, stone fireplace, surround sound, & crown molding. Spacious master bedroom also with surround sound. Master bath has large custom shower and walk in closet. Huge gameroom upstairs for entertaining, play or studying. Guest bedrooms very spacious. Additional amenities Ring Doorbell(2-Ring flood lights backyard), USB plugins master bedroom, additional electrical outlets outside, gates located on each side of home; cpts to be professionally cleaned prior to close.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive have any available units?
1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive have?
Some of 1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in League City.
Does 1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive has accessible units.
Does 1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Palo Duro Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marina Bend at Clear Creek Apartments
350 N Wesley Dr
League City, TX 77573
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr
League City, TX 77573
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr
League City, TX 77573
Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes
1455 Louisiana Ave
League City, TX 77573
Calder Square
1111 W Main St
League City, TX 77573
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St
League City, TX 77573
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd
League City, TX 77573
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave
League City, TX 77573

Similar Pages

League City 1 BedroomsLeague City 2 Bedrooms
League City Apartments with PoolLeague City Dog Friendly Apartments
League City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine