Lakeway, TX
4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:01 PM

4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr

4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr, Lakeway, TX 78734

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available in newly built community, Spanish style home located on premium corner lot with gorgeous vistas of Texas Hill Country. Tucked away in serene gated community, yet minutes away from HEB, Whole Foods, and Galleria. Ideal for empty nesters, or parents that want to send children to coveted Lake Travis ISD schools. Spaciously conjoined living and dining room perfect for entertaining family and friends. Burnt sienna cabinets pair beautifully with vibrant tile backsplash and white kitchen counters. Amply sized master bedroom with full ensuite bath including walk-in shower and garden tub. Plenty of room for any wardrobe in walk-in closet. Tile flooring throughout, and equipped with all major appliances including washer, dryer, and top of the line refrigerator. No stairs to contend with in this floor plan, and regular cutting of front lawn included in rent. Schedule your showing now before it's gone!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr have any available units?
4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr have?
Some of 4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr offer parking?
No, 4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr have a pool?
No, 4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr have accessible units?
No, 4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
