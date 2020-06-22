4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now available in newly built community, Spanish style home located on premium corner lot with gorgeous vistas of Texas Hill Country. Tucked away in serene gated community, yet minutes away from HEB, Whole Foods, and Galleria. Ideal for empty nesters, or parents that want to send children to coveted Lake Travis ISD schools. Spaciously conjoined living and dining room perfect for entertaining family and friends. Burnt sienna cabinets pair beautifully with vibrant tile backsplash and white kitchen counters. Amply sized master bedroom with full ensuite bath including walk-in shower and garden tub. Plenty of room for any wardrobe in walk-in closet. Tile flooring throughout, and equipped with all major appliances including washer, dryer, and top of the line refrigerator. No stairs to contend with in this floor plan, and regular cutting of front lawn included in rent. Schedule your showing now before it's gone!

Contact us to schedule a showing.