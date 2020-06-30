All apartments in Lakeway
42 White Magnolia CIR
42 White Magnolia CIR

42 White Magnolia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

42 White Magnolia Circle, Lakeway, TX 78734

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is one you won't want to miss! Very spacious floorplan in sought after Lake Travis ISD. Panoramic views from the private fenced yard overlooking the Hill Country. New carpet installed 2/1 and house has been fully repainted. Large living areas both upstairs and downstairs. Walk in storage closet upstairs as well as attic access with additional storage. Back deck is the perfect entertaining spot! Pets will be considered at the discretion of the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 White Magnolia CIR have any available units?
42 White Magnolia CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 42 White Magnolia CIR have?
Some of 42 White Magnolia CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 White Magnolia CIR currently offering any rent specials?
42 White Magnolia CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 White Magnolia CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 White Magnolia CIR is pet friendly.
Does 42 White Magnolia CIR offer parking?
Yes, 42 White Magnolia CIR offers parking.
Does 42 White Magnolia CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 White Magnolia CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 White Magnolia CIR have a pool?
No, 42 White Magnolia CIR does not have a pool.
Does 42 White Magnolia CIR have accessible units?
No, 42 White Magnolia CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 42 White Magnolia CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 White Magnolia CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 White Magnolia CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 White Magnolia CIR does not have units with air conditioning.

