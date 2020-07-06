All apartments in Lakeway
Find more places like 333 Lombardia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeway, TX
/
333 Lombardia Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

333 Lombardia Drive

333 Loambardia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeway
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

333 Loambardia Drive, Lakeway, TX 78734

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious two-story end unit condo at the Pinnacle at North Lakeway. Enjoy grand Hill Country vistas from one of the three balconies or while reposing in the family room and gazing out the large windows. Ten foot ceilings, an open floor plan and high-end details give this home a grandiose feel. The kitchen is decked out with granite, stainless appliances and plenty of cupboard space. There is a formal dining space as well as an area in the kitchen for a quaint dining table and chairs. The laundry room/ walk in area from the garage is painted in charming black and white stripes. Upstairs features a bonus/ media area with a walk-in closet, a full bathroom, two bedrooms and a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. From the master bedroom, you can appreciate the sweeping views of the hills and gorgeous sunsets. The ensuite bathroom has an enormous garden tub as well as a separate shower, enclosed toilet, and walk-in closet. As the corner unit of the building, this home is enveloped in a manicured green space and there is lovely outdoor patio as you walk up to the front door. Amenities include a resort pool and weight room. This location feels secluded and peaceful, but is minutes from downtown Lakeway with great restaurants, multiple grocery stores and don't forget majestic Lake Travis. For those with kids, you'll be in the renowned Lake Travis School District.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lakeway-tx?lid=12949230

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5452380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Lombardia Drive have any available units?
333 Lombardia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 333 Lombardia Drive have?
Some of 333 Lombardia Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Lombardia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
333 Lombardia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Lombardia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 333 Lombardia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeway.
Does 333 Lombardia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 333 Lombardia Drive offers parking.
Does 333 Lombardia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Lombardia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Lombardia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 333 Lombardia Drive has a pool.
Does 333 Lombardia Drive have accessible units?
No, 333 Lombardia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Lombardia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Lombardia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Lombardia Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 333 Lombardia Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Berkshire Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr
Lakeway, TX 78738

Similar Pages

Lakeway 1 BedroomsLakeway 2 BedroomsLakeway Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lakeway Apartments with ParkingLakeway Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TX
Copperas Cove, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXTimberwood Park, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District