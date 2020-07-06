333 Lombardia Drive

Amenities

Spacious two-story end unit condo at the Pinnacle at North Lakeway. Enjoy grand Hill Country vistas from one of the three balconies or while reposing in the family room and gazing out the large windows. Ten foot ceilings, an open floor plan and high-end details give this home a grandiose feel. The kitchen is decked out with granite, stainless appliances and plenty of cupboard space. There is a formal dining space as well as an area in the kitchen for a quaint dining table and chairs. The laundry room/ walk in area from the garage is painted in charming black and white stripes. Upstairs features a bonus/ media area with a walk-in closet, a full bathroom, two bedrooms and a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. From the master bedroom, you can appreciate the sweeping views of the hills and gorgeous sunsets. The ensuite bathroom has an enormous garden tub as well as a separate shower, enclosed toilet, and walk-in closet. As the corner unit of the building, this home is enveloped in a manicured green space and there is lovely outdoor patio as you walk up to the front door. Amenities include a resort pool and weight room. This location feels secluded and peaceful, but is minutes from downtown Lakeway with great restaurants, multiple grocery stores and don't forget majestic Lake Travis. For those with kids, you'll be in the renowned Lake Travis School District.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5452380)