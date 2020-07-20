320 Maxwell WAY

Amenities

Beautiful European inspired home with amazing hill country and sunset views in Rough Hollow. Master bedroom and office/study on main level with three beds and two full baths upstairs. Open concept gourmet style kitchen, covered patio, and a great yard are perfect for entertaining guests or fun with the family. Tenant can enjoy full access to all of Rough Hollow's excellent amenities. NO CATS. Dogs negotiable. Please call/text listing agent with any questions or to see w/approx. 6 hr notice. Avail. 2/28+/-