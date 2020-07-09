319 Regatta Court.

Amenities

Updated 2/2.5 duplex on a large, quiet cul-de-sac lot. Spacious kitchen/breakfast area. Floors are hard tile with carpet in the bedrooms. All bedrooms & living rooms have ceiling fans. 1-car garage. Great location and schools in Lakeway. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.