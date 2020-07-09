All apartments in Lakeway
Find more places like
319 Regatta Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeway, TX
/
319 Regatta Court
Last updated April 8 2019 at 5:53 PM

319 Regatta Court

319 Regatta Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeway
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

319 Regatta Court, Lakeway, TX 78734

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/40cc31e02d ----
Updated 2/2.5 duplex on a large, quiet cul-de-sac lot. Spacious kitchen/breakfast area. Floors are hard tile with carpet in the bedrooms. All bedrooms & living rooms have ceiling fans. 1-car garage. Great location and schools in Lakeway. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Berkshire Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr
Lakeway, TX 78738
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 319 Regatta Court have any available units?
319 Regatta Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 319 Regatta Court have?
Some of 319 Regatta Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Regatta Court currently offering any rent specials?
319 Regatta Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Regatta Court pet-friendly?
No, 319 Regatta Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeway.
Does 319 Regatta Court offer parking?
Yes, 319 Regatta Court offers parking.
Does 319 Regatta Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Regatta Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Regatta Court have a pool?
No, 319 Regatta Court does not have a pool.
Does 319 Regatta Court have accessible units?
No, 319 Regatta Court does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Regatta Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Regatta Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Regatta Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 319 Regatta Court has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Lakeway 1 BedroomsLakeway 2 BedroomsLakeway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakeway Apartments with ParkingLakeway Apartments with Washer-DryerWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXTimberwood Park, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District