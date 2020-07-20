2918 Ranch Road 620

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible pool

Live like a STAR w/ the BEST VIEWS in the complex! You'll swoon for this FABULOUS luxury residence w/ picturesque, lakefront views! The Villas on Travis is a secure, gated community that offers complete peace, privacy, & stunning Lake Travis views. This residence features soaring, two-story living room ceilings, the finest kitchen appointments, private balcony, serene master suite, & so much more! Enjoy unfettered lake access with a private tram and dock. *Photos taken when property was previously staged*