2918 Ranch Road 620
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

2918 Ranch Road 620

2918 Ranch Road 620 N · No Longer Available
Location

2918 Ranch Road 620 N, Lakeway, TX 78734

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
Live like a STAR w/ the BEST VIEWS in the complex! You'll swoon for this FABULOUS luxury residence w/ picturesque, lakefront views! The Villas on Travis is a secure, gated community that offers complete peace, privacy, & stunning Lake Travis views. This residence features soaring, two-story living room ceilings, the finest kitchen appointments, private balcony, serene master suite, & so much more! Enjoy unfettered lake access with a private tram and dock. *Photos taken when property was previously staged*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 Ranch Road 620 have any available units?
2918 Ranch Road 620 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 2918 Ranch Road 620 have?
Some of 2918 Ranch Road 620's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 Ranch Road 620 currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Ranch Road 620 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Ranch Road 620 pet-friendly?
No, 2918 Ranch Road 620 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeway.
Does 2918 Ranch Road 620 offer parking?
No, 2918 Ranch Road 620 does not offer parking.
Does 2918 Ranch Road 620 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 Ranch Road 620 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Ranch Road 620 have a pool?
Yes, 2918 Ranch Road 620 has a pool.
Does 2918 Ranch Road 620 have accessible units?
Yes, 2918 Ranch Road 620 has accessible units.
Does 2918 Ranch Road 620 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 Ranch Road 620 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 Ranch Road 620 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2918 Ranch Road 620 does not have units with air conditioning.
