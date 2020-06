Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace game room ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Hill Country living in The Vineyards of Rough Hollow. Modern and fresh kitchen with oversized center kitchen island. Wood floors throughout open concept living room and kitchen areas overlooking the rolling greenbelt behind the property. Upstairs is a bonus room and spacious game room/secondary living area with a half bath for entertainment nights. Double coffered ceilings throughout first floor and bedrooms. Master bath retreat with double vanities and garden tub-all within Lake Travis ISD!