Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:04 PM

1305 Delsie Drive

1305 Delsie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Delsie Drive, Lakeway, TX 78734

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful living space with flowing open floor plan. High ceilings, tile flooring throughout main living areas/kitchen. Large open kitchen, tons of cabinets and storage and center island. See through fireplace between living and dining, large breakfast bar at kitchen. Large bedrooms, with large master bath. Lawn-care provided! Private fenced back yard with an incredible screened in covered patio. Spacious laundry room with utility sink. Walk in Storage closet and Double Garage. Close to all major restaurants, shopping, and entertainment that Lakeway has to offer!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Lakeway
YEAR BUILT:

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Highly rated Lake Travis schools!
- Open Living room with High Ceilings!
- Hard surface floors in main living areas/Kitchen!
- Massive Kitchen with Center Island and Breakfast Bar!
- Large master suite with walk in closet
- Master bath with soaking tub and walk in shower!
- Attached Garage for parking
- Private back yard with screened-in covered patio!
- Lawn-care Provided!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Fireplace, Tile Floor, Central Air, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Fenced Yard (Part), Garage (2 car)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Delsie Drive have any available units?
1305 Delsie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 1305 Delsie Drive have?
Some of 1305 Delsie Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Delsie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Delsie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Delsie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Delsie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Delsie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Delsie Drive offers parking.
Does 1305 Delsie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Delsie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Delsie Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 Delsie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Delsie Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Delsie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Delsie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Delsie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Delsie Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1305 Delsie Drive has units with air conditioning.
