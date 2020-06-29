1305 Delsie Drive

Amenities

Wonderful living space with flowing open floor plan. High ceilings, tile flooring throughout main living areas/kitchen. Large open kitchen, tons of cabinets and storage and center island. See through fireplace between living and dining, large breakfast bar at kitchen. Large bedrooms, with large master bath. Lawn-care provided! Private fenced back yard with an incredible screened in covered patio. Spacious laundry room with utility sink. Walk in Storage closet and Double Garage. Close to all major restaurants, shopping, and entertainment that Lakeway has to offer!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Lakeway

YEAR BUILT:



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Highly rated Lake Travis schools!

- Open Living room with High Ceilings!

- Hard surface floors in main living areas/Kitchen!

- Massive Kitchen with Center Island and Breakfast Bar!

- Large master suite with walk in closet

- Master bath with soaking tub and walk in shower!

- Attached Garage for parking

- Private back yard with screened-in covered patio!

- Lawn-care Provided!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



Amenities: Fireplace, Tile Floor, Central Air, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Fenced Yard (Part), Garage (2 car)