127 Marina Village Cv #127

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Luxury Lake Travis waterfront condo with panoramic views! Condo boasts large living area with enough space for two seating areas. Top floor unit offering vaulted ceiling and a spiral staircase to an enclosed loft for extra living, sleeping space or office. Hard tile through-out, stainless steel appliances, multiple upgrades. Two covered parking spots and extra storage. Residents have access to the Lakeway Resort and Spa including swimming pools, fitness center, and dining facilities. Lake Travis ISD.