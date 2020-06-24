All apartments in Lakeway
127 Marina Village Cv #127

127 Marina Village Cove · No Longer Available
Location

127 Marina Village Cove, Lakeway, TX 78734

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxury Lake Travis waterfront condo with panoramic views! Condo boasts large living area with enough space for two seating areas. Top floor unit offering vaulted ceiling and a spiral staircase to an enclosed loft for extra living, sleeping space or office. Hard tile through-out, stainless steel appliances, multiple upgrades. Two covered parking spots and extra storage. Residents have access to the Lakeway Resort and Spa including swimming pools, fitness center, and dining facilities. Lake Travis ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

