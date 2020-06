Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool hot tub fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly

Beautiful, Spanish style home with lots of style and plenty of space to for all of your guests and family. This home is very unique, it includes 1 bedroom and a full bath downstairs in addition to the master suite, home theater room, and a private office upstairs. Inside and outside of the home wired for surround sound. Outdoor features include a newly built pool, cascade-decesent waterfalls, hot tub, and 2 covered patios with a see through fireplace.

Contact us to schedule a showing.