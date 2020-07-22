105 Hensley Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Fantastic location in Lake Travis ISD - Great Schools! Tucked away off 620 in a gated community is a stunning home with fantastic open floor plan and great amenities. 3416 sq ft with 4/5 BRs, den and office + 3 1/2 baths with large bonus room upstairs open to 2 story great room with fireplace. Large 3 car side loading garage with custom overhead storage. Many upgrades incl. SS appliances, gourmet kitchen with gas range, refrigerator, double ovens, granite ctrs with island, breakfast bar, butler pantry, and dining area. MBR DOWN + den or office could be bedroom. MBA with large jacuzzi jetted tub and separate shower with double vanities and 2 walk-in closets. Smart home including new Ecobee smart thermostat systems and ceiling fans in bedrooms, garage doors and smart door locks. Tv wall mount and surround sound speakers included. Fully fenced + landscaped yard with patio and sprinklers. HOA amenities paid for by owner, tenant responsible for utilities. Walking distance to community clubhouse, pools, gym, tennis courts and tot lot. 1 year or multi-year + pets considered. Avail. March 1.

