Home
/
Lakeway, TX
/
105 Hensley Dr
Last updated February 12 2020 at 8:18 AM

105 Hensley Dr

105 Hensley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

105 Hensley Drive, Lakeway, TX 78738

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic location in Lake Travis ISD - Great Schools! Tucked away off 620 in a gated community is a stunning home with fantastic open floor plan and great amenities. 3416 sq ft with 4/5 BRs, den and office + 3 1/2 baths with large bonus room upstairs open to 2 story great room with fireplace. Large 3 car side loading garage with custom overhead storage. Many upgrades incl. SS appliances, gourmet kitchen with gas range, refrigerator, double ovens, granite ctrs with island, breakfast bar, butler pantry, and dining area. MBR DOWN + den or office could be bedroom. MBA with large jacuzzi jetted tub and separate shower with double vanities and 2 walk-in closets. Smart home including new Ecobee smart thermostat systems and ceiling fans in bedrooms, garage doors and smart door locks. Tv wall mount and surround sound speakers included. Fully fenced + landscaped yard with patio and sprinklers. HOA amenities paid for by owner, tenant responsible for utilities. Walking distance to community clubhouse, pools, gym, tennis courts and tot lot. 1 year or multi-year + pets considered. Avail. March 1.
Bonus to agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Hensley Dr have any available units?
105 Hensley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 105 Hensley Dr have?
Some of 105 Hensley Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Hensley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
105 Hensley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Hensley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Hensley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 105 Hensley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 105 Hensley Dr offers parking.
Does 105 Hensley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Hensley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Hensley Dr have a pool?
Yes, 105 Hensley Dr has a pool.
Does 105 Hensley Dr have accessible units?
No, 105 Hensley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Hensley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Hensley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Hensley Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Hensley Dr has units with air conditioning.
