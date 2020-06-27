All apartments in Lakeway
105 Copperleaf RD
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:19 AM

105 Copperleaf RD

105 Copperleaf Road · No Longer Available
Location

105 Copperleaf Road, Lakeway, TX 78734

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely single-story home just a few blocks from the Lakeway Park and Hamilton Greenbelt. The Park has dog park, fishing, swimming, basketball, playground, hike and bike trails, and is on Lake Travis. This home has been renovated and has energy efficient windows, Ring Security System, large back deck with pergola, work benches and shop space in the 2-car garage, fireplace, and master suite goes out onto the deck an backyard. Very private backyard. Laundry room leads from the home to the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Copperleaf RD have any available units?
105 Copperleaf RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 105 Copperleaf RD have?
Some of 105 Copperleaf RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Copperleaf RD currently offering any rent specials?
105 Copperleaf RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Copperleaf RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Copperleaf RD is pet friendly.
Does 105 Copperleaf RD offer parking?
Yes, 105 Copperleaf RD offers parking.
Does 105 Copperleaf RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Copperleaf RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Copperleaf RD have a pool?
No, 105 Copperleaf RD does not have a pool.
Does 105 Copperleaf RD have accessible units?
Yes, 105 Copperleaf RD has accessible units.
Does 105 Copperleaf RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Copperleaf RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Copperleaf RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Copperleaf RD does not have units with air conditioning.
