105 Copperleaf RD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible basketball court dog park on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely single-story home just a few blocks from the Lakeway Park and Hamilton Greenbelt. The Park has dog park, fishing, swimming, basketball, playground, hike and bike trails, and is on Lake Travis. This home has been renovated and has energy efficient windows, Ring Security System, large back deck with pergola, work benches and shop space in the 2-car garage, fireplace, and master suite goes out onto the deck an backyard. Very private backyard. Laundry room leads from the home to the garage.