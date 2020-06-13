Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

105 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Dunlap, TX

Finding an apartment in Lake Dunlap that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
127 Forest Glen Lane
127 Forest Glen Lane, Lake Dunlap, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1008 sqft
AVAILABLE MID JUNE 2020. HOME TUCKED AWAY ON CUL DE SAC IN RIVER BEND SUBDIVISION CLOSE TO LAKE DUNLAP AND EASY ACCESS TO IH-35. LAKE FRONT PARK FOR NEIGHBORHOOD. PET NEGOTIABLE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT. (CASE BY CASE)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
360 Placid Cove Drive
360 Placid Cove Drive, Lake Dunlap, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1064 sqft
Nestled in the towering trees. Home includes refrigerator, propane stove, dishwasher. There is a bonus room off of the living room, nice little area outside to entertain your guest and extra storage. Dogs only and owner must approve first
Results within 1 mile of Lake Dunlap

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
307 Rosalie
307 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
307 Rosalie Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3/2.5/2 Duplex Minutes from Shopping and Entertainment! - Spacious 3/2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
247 Sapphire
247 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1506 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
251 Sapphire
251 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
259 Sapphire
259 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
255 Sapphire
255 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
258 Topaz
258 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
250 Topaz
250 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
254 Topaz
254 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
907 Langesmill Drive
907 Langesmill Br, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1459 sqft
Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More! 3/2.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
295 Rosalie
295 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
3 Weeks FREE! Inviting 3/2/2 Duplex with Island Kitchen and Tons of Amenities! Great Location! - 3 Weeks FREE Rent with 1 Year Lease! Inviting 3/2/2 Duplex with Island Kitchen and Tons of Amenities! Great Location - Close to IH 35 & Hwy 46 For Easy
Results within 5 miles of Lake Dunlap
Verified

Last updated June 13
Landa Park
Landa Park
56 Units Available
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
Verified

Last updated June 13
40 Units Available
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Verified

Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1150 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified

Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Verified

Last updated June 13
41 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1558 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1001 sqft
Spacious 2/1.5 with patio Downstairs apartment - Spacious 2/1.5 1152 sq ft ( $899 downstairs with carpet) IMMEDIATE MOVE IN Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. (Appliances and countertop colors may vary.
Verified

Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1146 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Verified

Last updated June 13
21 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
$
43 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$943
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified

Last updated June 13
196 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
Verified

Last updated June 13
30 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Verified

Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,174
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1297 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lake Dunlap, TX

Finding an apartment in Lake Dunlap that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

