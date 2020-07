Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking garage

Awesome Home in beautiful Spring Branch subdivision in west Kyle. Open floor-plan layout with large kitchen that opens to living room. Relax in the Big fenced backyard with no neighbors behind house. Pets welcome, home has all new faux-wood flooring and no carpet. Located near golf course and easy access to IH-35. Boats, RV's and basketball goals are welcome, this property is NOT subject to any HOA / Home Owners Association. Hurry to schedule a viewing today!