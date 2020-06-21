All apartments in Kyle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

421 Purple Martin Avenue

421 Purple Martin Avenue · (512) 618-9228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

421 Purple Martin Avenue, Kyle, TX 78640

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 421 Purple Martin Avenue · Avail. Jul 18

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1793 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
421 Purple Martin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 home in Meadows at Kyle! - Beautiful 3/2.5/2 home in Meadows at Kyle. Open kitchen to dining area, Master suite on main level, Hard tile throughout living, kitchen, dining, entry and baths. 2 additional bedrooms, 2nd full bath and loft up, Covered patio for entertaining, Must see this one! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

(RLNE5834231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Purple Martin Avenue have any available units?
421 Purple Martin Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 421 Purple Martin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
421 Purple Martin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Purple Martin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Purple Martin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 421 Purple Martin Avenue offer parking?
No, 421 Purple Martin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 421 Purple Martin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Purple Martin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Purple Martin Avenue have a pool?
No, 421 Purple Martin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 421 Purple Martin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 421 Purple Martin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Purple Martin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Purple Martin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Purple Martin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 421 Purple Martin Avenue has units with air conditioning.
