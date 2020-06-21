Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

421 Purple Martin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 home in Meadows at Kyle! - Beautiful 3/2.5/2 home in Meadows at Kyle. Open kitchen to dining area, Master suite on main level, Hard tile throughout living, kitchen, dining, entry and baths. 2 additional bedrooms, 2nd full bath and loft up, Covered patio for entertaining, Must see this one! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.



(RLNE5834231)