149 Maplewood North

Amenities
Cute brick 3/2 one-story house with 2-car garage located in Amberwood subdivision. 1460 SQFT; No carpets, polished concrete floors throughout, gas stove top, microwave, dish washer; Washer / Dryer hook ups. Fenced backyard. Pets welcome but must be approved.
