149 Maplewood North
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

149 Maplewood North

149 Maplewood North · No Longer Available
Location

149 Maplewood North, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute brick 3/2 one-story house with 2-car garage located in Amberwood subdivision. 1460 SQFT; No carpets, polished concrete floors throughout, gas stove top, microwave, dish washer; Washer / Dryer hook ups. Fenced backyard. Pets welcome but must be approved.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

