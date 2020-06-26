149 Maplewood North

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Cute brick 3/2 one-story house with 2-car garage located in Amberwood subdivision. 1460 SQFT; No carpets, polished concrete floors throughout, gas stove top, microwave, dish washer; Washer / Dryer hook ups. Fenced backyard. Pets welcome but must be approved.

