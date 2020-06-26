1429 Star Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

The property is a 4 Bedrooms 2 bath 2 car garage front and back yard gardens. Patio and grills with beautiful landscape King size Master bedroom. Rooms are freshly painted and they all have Queens size beds, TV, Dresser, Chester, nightstand and large closet space. Resident have fully equipped kitchen,laundry room,all common areas and living spaces are fully furnished.We have a community pool and playground available to tenants. Kyle is centrally located between San Marcos and Austin. With Hospitals to the north and south. You will easily find shopping centers, Outlet mall ,Restaurants, Movies, Bowling, Night life, Cultural Dining, and Fine Arts. Also summer fun on the Lake and floating the rivers in hays county.