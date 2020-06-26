All apartments in Kyle
1429 Star Meadow

1429 Star Mdw
Location

1429 Star Mdw, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
The property is a 4 Bedrooms 2 bath 2 car garage front and back yard gardens. Patio and grills with beautiful landscape King size Master bedroom. Rooms are freshly painted and they all have Queens size beds, TV, Dresser, Chester, nightstand and large closet space. Resident have fully equipped kitchen,laundry room,all common areas and living spaces are fully furnished.We have a community pool and playground available to tenants. Kyle is centrally located between San Marcos and Austin. With Hospitals to the north and south. You will easily find shopping centers, Outlet mall ,Restaurants, Movies, Bowling, Night life, Cultural Dining, and Fine Arts. Also summer fun on the Lake and floating the rivers in hays county.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Star Meadow have any available units?
1429 Star Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 1429 Star Meadow have?
Some of 1429 Star Meadow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Star Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Star Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Star Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Star Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 1429 Star Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 1429 Star Meadow offers parking.
Does 1429 Star Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1429 Star Meadow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Star Meadow have a pool?
Yes, 1429 Star Meadow has a pool.
Does 1429 Star Meadow have accessible units?
No, 1429 Star Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Star Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 Star Meadow has units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 Star Meadow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1429 Star Meadow has units with air conditioning.
