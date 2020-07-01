All apartments in Kyle
137 Westminster
137 Westminster

137 Westminster Dr · No Longer Available
Location

137 Westminster Dr, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
This just like new home is MOVE IN READY! Like Buying new without the price tag! Long driveway and desirable cul-de-sac lot. flow and function throughout the kitchen and open bar overlooking the living area. The master suite offers a full bath with garden tub and walk-in closet. Don't forget to check out the finished garage walls, UV storm doors on the front and back, flower beds, and fire pit out back - ready for your outdoor gatherings! Community pool & playground you would go to.

(RLNE5698751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Westminster have any available units?
137 Westminster doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 137 Westminster have?
Some of 137 Westminster's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Westminster currently offering any rent specials?
137 Westminster is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Westminster pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Westminster is pet friendly.
Does 137 Westminster offer parking?
Yes, 137 Westminster offers parking.
Does 137 Westminster have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 Westminster offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Westminster have a pool?
Yes, 137 Westminster has a pool.
Does 137 Westminster have accessible units?
No, 137 Westminster does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Westminster have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Westminster does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Westminster have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Westminster does not have units with air conditioning.

