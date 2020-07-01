137 Westminster

Amenities
This just like new home is MOVE IN READY! Like Buying new without the price tag! Long driveway and desirable cul-de-sac lot. flow and function throughout the kitchen and open bar overlooking the living area. The master suite offers a full bath with garden tub and walk-in closet. Don't forget to check out the finished garage walls, UV storm doors on the front and back, flower beds, and fire pit out back - ready for your outdoor gatherings! Community pool & playground you would go to.
(RLNE5698751)