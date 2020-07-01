137 Westminster

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking playground pool garage

This just like new home is MOVE IN READY! Like Buying new without the price tag! Long driveway and desirable cul-de-sac lot. flow and function throughout the kitchen and open bar overlooking the living area. The master suite offers a full bath with garden tub and walk-in closet. Don't forget to check out the finished garage walls, UV storm doors on the front and back, flower beds, and fire pit out back - ready for your outdoor gatherings! Community pool & playground you would go to.



(RLNE5698751)