117 Trafalgar Cove

Amenities
Beautiful double story home with lots of upgrades. HUGE backyard and sprinkler system already installed providing you with worry free watering. Granite countertops, Master down, tile flooring in main living areas with carpeted bedrooms, back patio has extended slab, and no neighbors directly behind you! Located just minutes from Austin in a community with a beautiful pool, a 14 acre park right in the middle of the community, playground, jogging/walking trails, and access to the pond. A MUST SEE!