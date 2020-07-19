117 Trafalgar Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful double story home with lots of upgrades. HUGE backyard and sprinkler system already installed providing you with worry free watering. Granite countertops, Master down, tile flooring in main living areas with carpeted bedrooms, back patio has extended slab, and no neighbors directly behind you! Located just minutes from Austin in a community with a beautiful pool, a 14 acre park right in the middle of the community, playground, jogging/walking trails, and access to the pond. A MUST SEE!