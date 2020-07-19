All apartments in Kyle
117 Trafalgar Cove
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:53 AM

117 Trafalgar Cove

117 Trafalgar Cv · No Longer Available
Location

117 Trafalgar Cv, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful double story home with lots of upgrades. HUGE backyard and sprinkler system already installed providing you with worry free watering. Granite countertops, Master down, tile flooring in main living areas with carpeted bedrooms, back patio has extended slab, and no neighbors directly behind you! Located just minutes from Austin in a community with a beautiful pool, a 14 acre park right in the middle of the community, playground, jogging/walking trails, and access to the pond. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Trafalgar Cove have any available units?
117 Trafalgar Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 117 Trafalgar Cove have?
Some of 117 Trafalgar Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Trafalgar Cove currently offering any rent specials?
117 Trafalgar Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Trafalgar Cove pet-friendly?
No, 117 Trafalgar Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 117 Trafalgar Cove offer parking?
Yes, 117 Trafalgar Cove offers parking.
Does 117 Trafalgar Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Trafalgar Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Trafalgar Cove have a pool?
Yes, 117 Trafalgar Cove has a pool.
Does 117 Trafalgar Cove have accessible units?
No, 117 Trafalgar Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Trafalgar Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Trafalgar Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Trafalgar Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Trafalgar Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
