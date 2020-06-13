/
3 bedroom apartments
27 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Krum, TX
Last updated June 13
Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1282 sqft
Crown molding, stainless steel appliances, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Amenities include clubhouse with coffee cafe, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13
5104 Meadow Lane
5104 Meadow Lane, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1746 sqft
Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath plus study home in Apsen Park with lawn care included! The granite countertops, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, upgraded cabinets, carpet, and tile throughout the home take it a step up from most rental properties.
Last updated June 13
316 Chisholm Trail
316 Chisholm Trail, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Krum! A must see. Has stylish appliance in open concept kitchen, dining and living area. Fenced in large backyard. This home has a spacious two car garage. Great for a family! A must see! No pets.
Last updated June 13
1619 Kawati Way
1619 Kawati Way, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1858 sqft
3 Bedrooms plus study, 3 FULL Baths in a one story plan!3 Car Garage! Open floor plan with no wasted space! Large living area open to kitchen and dining. Granite counters, stainless appliances including refrigerator.
Last updated June 12
107 Nighthawk Dr
107 Nighthawk Drive, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Energy Star home offers Four bedrooms and a loft upstairs. The downstairs master bedroom is a perfect place to get away. Three of the four bedrooms offer walk-in closets for that "extra stuff" that needs to be stored.
Results within 5 miles of Krum
Last updated May 15
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$560
1170 sqft
These spacious UNT apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed with the UNT student lifestyle in mind, featuring environmentally friendly materials and custom mosaic kitchen backsplashes.
Results within 10 miles of Krum
Last updated June 13
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1427 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Last updated June 13
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1071 sqft
19Twenty Apartments, located in Denton, TX, offers pet-friendly, comfortable apartments in a community that cares about your needs.
Last updated June 13
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1100 sqft
If you are looking for a great two or three bedroom apartment home in Denton, Texas that is bright, spacious and conveniently located close to everywhere that matters to you, then look no further than Waterford at Spencer Oaks! Come see what
Last updated June 13
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Last updated June 13
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1139 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
Last updated June 13
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
800 N 3RD Street
800 N 3rd St, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
One unit available now! Berkshire Townhomes is a newer town home complex that was built in 2019. The master suite is downstairs along with the kitchen and living room. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom are located upstairs.
Last updated June 13
1806 Sand Stone Drive
1806 Sandstone Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1474 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in Sanger ISD. Granite counter tops. Large Master with his and her closets. Nice back yard. This home is move in ready!
Last updated June 13
204 Hillcrest Street
204 Hillcrest Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1302 sqft
THE LONG WAIT FOR A HOME LIKE THIS IS OVER. NESTLED IN THE HEART OF SANGER THIS MOVE IN READY ADORABLE 1 STORY HOME IS ADORNED WITH IT ALL. UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH OPEN FLOOR PLAN PLUS 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE...RECENT PAINT TILE AND WOOD FLOORS .....
Last updated June 13
123 Ringneck Drive
123 Ringneck Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1252 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Sanger, Tx home. All electric home in established neighborhood. Sanger ISD. Close to parks, schools, shopping and 15 minutes from Lake Ray Roberts State Park.
Last updated June 13
404 Gulf Stream
404 Gulf Stream Ln, Denton County, TX
Country living close to Denton amenities, UNT, TWU & I-35E. Ponder ISD schools!! Open concept, light, bright and clean! BRAND NEW CARPET and fresh paint throughout!!! 4 bedrooms & 1 could be used as study. Separate laundry room, great neighborhood.
Last updated June 13
514 Del Mar Drive
514 Del Mar Drive, Ponder, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1637 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath for rent. Open floor plan, kitchen has a breakfast bar and separate dining. Large family room with lots of light. Large bedrooms with walk in closets
Last updated June 13
819 Carmen Court
819 Carmen Court, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1064 sqft
Great Location on Cul De Sac! Perfect for 1st Time Homebuyer or Investor. Needs some Fresh Paint and a Little TLC. No HOA. Quiet, Smaller Neighborhood. Property is for sale, lease, owner finance.
Last updated June 13
5002 Villas Drive
5002 Villas Dr, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1484 sqft
Beautiful brand new duplexes. Vinyl plank floors, tile in wet areas. Stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided. Led Lighting throughout, coach lights, shaker style cabinets with Granite in the kitchen.
Last updated June 13
206 E Bailey Street
206 East Bailey Street, Ponder, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1302 sqft
Charming home with original wood floors in kitchen, living room and front bedroom! Luxury vinyl plank in master and one other bedroom.
Last updated June 12
204 W Bailey St
204 Bailey Street, Ponder, TX
3 Bedrooms
$800
The adorable 3x1 property is located in Ponder, Texas! PHOTOS COMING SOON (RLNE4967353)
Last updated June 12
2012 Benjamin Dr
2012 Benjamin Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1218 sqft
Available 08/15/20 This beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom Sanger property flaunts brand new plank flooring and a fresh coat of paint. A secluded master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a private water closet and large vanity.
Last updated June 12
4025 Highplains Dr
4025 Highplains Dr, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1610 sqft
4025 High Plains Available 08/20/20 This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beautiful and brand new home! This property is located just a few minutes north of Denton in the cozy town of Sanger Texas! Sanger has a great small town feel and is home to one of
