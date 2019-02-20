310 Jagoe Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Great home with new carpet, New Laminate wood & new interior paint. Kitchen with breakfast bar overlooks the large Family room with gas logs fireplace. 2nd living area would make a great game room. Covered front porch, covered back patio, trees, extra parking. Roof 2 years old exterior paint, electric service upgraded to 200 amp. Close to schools, shopping and downtown krum.

Great home with new carpet, New Laminate wood & new interior paint. Kitchen with breakfast bar overlooks the large Family room with gas logs fireplace stove. 2nd living area would make a great game room. Covered front porch, covered back patio, trees, extra parking. Roof 2 years old exterior paint, electric service upgraded to 200 amp. Close to schools, shopping and downtown krum.