Krum, TX
310 Jagoe Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM

310 Jagoe Street

310 Jagoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

310 Jagoe Street, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Great home with new carpet, New Laminate wood & new interior paint. Kitchen with breakfast bar overlooks the large Family room with gas logs fireplace. 2nd living area would make a great game room. Covered front porch, covered back patio, trees, extra parking. Roof 2 years old exterior paint, electric service upgraded to 200 amp. Close to schools, shopping and downtown krum.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Jagoe Street have any available units?
310 Jagoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
What amenities does 310 Jagoe Street have?
Some of 310 Jagoe Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Jagoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 Jagoe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Jagoe Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 Jagoe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Krum.
Does 310 Jagoe Street offer parking?
Yes, 310 Jagoe Street offers parking.
Does 310 Jagoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Jagoe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Jagoe Street have a pool?
No, 310 Jagoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 Jagoe Street have accessible units?
No, 310 Jagoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Jagoe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Jagoe Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Jagoe Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 Jagoe Street has units with air conditioning.
