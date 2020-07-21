Currently working in an application. The house has been completely remodeled from new sheetrock to new appliances and HVAC systems. The carpet and ceramic floors are newer. This is the house you have been looking for to live in. Move in Ready Now. 3 bedrooms 2 full baths with 2 car garage. One month rent and one month deposit. One pet is acceptable on a case by case. $40.00 Application fee. Need a copy of DL and Pay Stubs. Credit score needs to be at least 600. Renters insurance is required to sign the lease. See tenant criteria in media. NOT ELIGIBLE FOR GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1714 Santa Fe Trail have any available units?
1714 Santa Fe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
What amenities does 1714 Santa Fe Trail have?
Some of 1714 Santa Fe Trail's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Santa Fe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Santa Fe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Santa Fe Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Santa Fe Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Santa Fe Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1714 Santa Fe Trail offers parking.
Does 1714 Santa Fe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Santa Fe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Santa Fe Trail have a pool?
No, 1714 Santa Fe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Santa Fe Trail have accessible units?
No, 1714 Santa Fe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Santa Fe Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 Santa Fe Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 Santa Fe Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1714 Santa Fe Trail has units with air conditioning.