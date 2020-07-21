1714 Santa Fe Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Currently working in an application. The house has been completely remodeled from new sheetrock to new appliances and HVAC systems. The carpet and ceramic floors are newer. This is the house you have been looking for to live in. Move in Ready Now. 3 bedrooms 2 full baths with 2 car garage. One month rent and one month deposit. One pet is acceptable on a case by case.

$40.00 Application fee. Need a copy of DL and Pay Stubs. Credit score needs to be at least 600. Renters insurance is required to sign the lease. See tenant criteria in media. NOT ELIGIBLE FOR GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE.