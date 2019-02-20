1311 Wenatchee Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CHARMING SINGLE-STORY WITH AN OPEN-CONCEPT FLOORPLAN! Your family will love this gorgeous home featuring recently installed wood flooring, neutral colors & ample storage space. Cooking is a breeze in the gourmet kitchen offering stainless steel appliances, an island, pantry & a cozy bay window breakfast area. Spend time with the family in the huge family room or end the day in the spacious master suite complete with a garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Enjoy the nice-sized backyard with tons of room to play or make great use of the large storage building with electricity. Located just minutes from Denton! Pets are case by case basis.