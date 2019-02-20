All apartments in Krum
Last updated September 10 2019

1311 Wenatchee Drive

1311 Wenatchee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Wenatchee Drive, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CHARMING SINGLE-STORY WITH AN OPEN-CONCEPT FLOORPLAN! Your family will love this gorgeous home featuring recently installed wood flooring, neutral colors & ample storage space. Cooking is a breeze in the gourmet kitchen offering stainless steel appliances, an island, pantry & a cozy bay window breakfast area. Spend time with the family in the huge family room or end the day in the spacious master suite complete with a garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Enjoy the nice-sized backyard with tons of room to play or make great use of the large storage building with electricity. Located just minutes from Denton! Pets are case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Wenatchee Drive have any available units?
1311 Wenatchee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
What amenities does 1311 Wenatchee Drive have?
Some of 1311 Wenatchee Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Wenatchee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Wenatchee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Wenatchee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Wenatchee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Wenatchee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Wenatchee Drive offers parking.
Does 1311 Wenatchee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Wenatchee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Wenatchee Drive have a pool?
No, 1311 Wenatchee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Wenatchee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1311 Wenatchee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Wenatchee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Wenatchee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Wenatchee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 Wenatchee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
