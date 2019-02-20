1311 Wenatchee Drive

Amenities
CHARMING SINGLE-STORY WITH AN OPEN-CONCEPT FLOORPLAN! Your family will love this gorgeous home featuring recently installed wood flooring, neutral colors & ample storage space. Cooking is a breeze in the gourmet kitchen offering stainless steel appliances, an island, pantry & a cozy bay window breakfast area. Spend time with the family in the huge family room or end the day in the spacious master suite complete with a garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Enjoy the nice-sized backyard with tons of room to play or make great use of the large storage building with electricity. Located just minutes from Denton! Pets are case by case basis.