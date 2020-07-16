All apartments in Killeen
6409 Bridgewood Dr
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

6409 Bridgewood Dr

6409 Bridgewood Drive · (254) 935-2392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6409 Bridgewood Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
Bridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2413 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage House
Amenities include:
- Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Granite Counters, Jetted Tub, Patio, Sprinkler System, Storage Shed, Carpet, hardwood and Fenced Yard.
-Home has solar panels*
-Home is getting new upgrades throughout to include quartz counter tops, fresh paint, new appliances and new flooring.
*Home comes with solar panels that on average generate over 1,000 KwH/month. There is an additional $75 charge for this, the gained KwH will reflect on your electric bill

Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 9/7/2020!

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.

RSPM20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6409 Bridgewood Dr have any available units?
6409 Bridgewood Dr has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 6409 Bridgewood Dr have?
Some of 6409 Bridgewood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6409 Bridgewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6409 Bridgewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6409 Bridgewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6409 Bridgewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6409 Bridgewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6409 Bridgewood Dr offers parking.
Does 6409 Bridgewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6409 Bridgewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6409 Bridgewood Dr have a pool?
No, 6409 Bridgewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6409 Bridgewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 6409 Bridgewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6409 Bridgewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6409 Bridgewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
