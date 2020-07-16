6409 Bridgewood Dr

Amenities
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage House
Amenities include:
- Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Granite Counters, Jetted Tub, Patio, Sprinkler System, Storage Shed, Carpet, hardwood and Fenced Yard.
-Home has solar panels*
-Home is getting new upgrades throughout to include quartz counter tops, fresh paint, new appliances and new flooring.
*Home comes with solar panels that on average generate over 1,000 KwH/month. There is an additional $75 charge for this, the gained KwH will reflect on your electric bill
Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 9/7/2020!
This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.
RSPM20