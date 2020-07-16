6409 Bridgewood Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage House

Amenities include:

- Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Granite Counters, Jetted Tub, Patio, Sprinkler System, Storage Shed, Carpet, hardwood and Fenced Yard.

-Home has solar panels*

-Home is getting new upgrades throughout to include quartz counter tops, fresh paint, new appliances and new flooring.

*Home comes with solar panels that on average generate over 1,000 KwH/month. There is an additional $75 charge for this, the gained KwH will reflect on your electric bill



Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 9/7/2020!



This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.



