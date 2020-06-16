Amenities

5202 Generations Dr Available 08/11/20 Amazing Four-Bedroom! - Amazing four-bedroom, two bath home in South Killeen with attractive brick exterior, privacy fenced rear yard, convenient lawn sprinkler system, covered patio, two-car garage with automatic opener, pull-down attic stairs, and storage shelving. Spacious property with over 1,700 square feet, this home features tall ceilings throughout, beautiful ceramic tile in all wet areas and living room, and carpet in all bedrooms. Other features include a beautiful stone fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast bay, open concept kitchen with abundant cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances to include glass top stove, dishwasher, and energy efficient French door refrigerator, plus a walk-in pantry. Impressive master bedroom that features a pop-up ceiling with crown molding. The master bathroom is astonishing with double vanities, twin walk-in closets, walk-in shower with glass enclosure, luxurious jetted tub, and oil rubbed bronze fixtures. This home features many upgrades including a huge laundry room with shelving, window treatments throughout, raised panel doors, and so much more.



