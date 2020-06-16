All apartments in Killeen
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5202 Generations Dr

5202 Generations Drive · (254) 634-3311
Location

5202 Generations Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
Purser Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5202 Generations Dr · Avail. Aug 11

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5202 Generations Dr Available 08/11/20 Amazing Four-Bedroom! - Amazing four-bedroom, two bath home in South Killeen with attractive brick exterior, privacy fenced rear yard, convenient lawn sprinkler system, covered patio, two-car garage with automatic opener, pull-down attic stairs, and storage shelving. Spacious property with over 1,700 square feet, this home features tall ceilings throughout, beautiful ceramic tile in all wet areas and living room, and carpet in all bedrooms. Other features include a beautiful stone fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast bay, open concept kitchen with abundant cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances to include glass top stove, dishwasher, and energy efficient French door refrigerator, plus a walk-in pantry. Impressive master bedroom that features a pop-up ceiling with crown molding. The master bathroom is astonishing with double vanities, twin walk-in closets, walk-in shower with glass enclosure, luxurious jetted tub, and oil rubbed bronze fixtures. This home features many upgrades including a huge laundry room with shelving, window treatments throughout, raised panel doors, and so much more.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR PROPERTIES BEFORE THEIR AVAILABILITY DATE.

(RLNE4988076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 Generations Dr have any available units?
5202 Generations Dr has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 5202 Generations Dr have?
Some of 5202 Generations Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 Generations Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Generations Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Generations Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5202 Generations Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5202 Generations Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5202 Generations Dr does offer parking.
Does 5202 Generations Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 Generations Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Generations Dr have a pool?
No, 5202 Generations Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5202 Generations Dr have accessible units?
No, 5202 Generations Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Generations Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5202 Generations Dr has units with dishwashers.
