4703 Cambridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great duplex - Fresh on the market to lease! Not your average duplex, you will find that this is among the highest quality duplexes on the market. Peacefully resting in a premier duplex neighborhood, it's quiet, it's clean. This unit is located in a fast-developing market in an established neighborhood and is tucked away in an idyllic cul de sac. This unit includes all tile flooring, two-toned paint, high end cabinetry and appliances, walk-in pantry in the kitchen, walk-in closet in the master. The oversize lot with large trees and no back neighbors is sure to be a hit with any family....