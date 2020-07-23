All apartments in Killeen
4703 Cambridge Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:20 AM

4703 Cambridge Drive

4703 Cambridge Drive · (254) 319-7263
Location

4703 Cambridge Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
Old Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2640 sqft

Amenities

Amenities

Great duplex - Fresh on the market to lease! Not your average duplex, you will find that this is among the highest quality duplexes on the market. Peacefully resting in a premier duplex neighborhood, it's quiet, it's clean. This unit is located in a fast-developing market in an established neighborhood and is tucked away in an idyllic cul de sac. This unit includes all tile flooring, two-toned paint, high end cabinetry and appliances, walk-in pantry in the kitchen, walk-in closet in the master. The oversize lot with large trees and no back neighbors is sure to be a hit with any family....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
4703 Cambridge Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4703 Cambridge Drive have?
Some of 4703 Cambridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4703 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4703 Cambridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 4703 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4703 Cambridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4703 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4703 Cambridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4703 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4703 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4703 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4703 Cambridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
