4700 Waterproof Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new 2015 duplex, 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, no prior tenants,1400 square feet, $1000.00 deposit, $950.00 monthly rent.br Has brand new appliances, ceiling fans in every room, brushed nickel upgraded fixtures on all sinks, bathrooms and light fixtures, laminate flooring throughout the entire duplex, single car garage, full privacy fence, upgraded wooden blinds in all rooms and washer/dryer hookups. br NO PETS ALLOWED NO SMOKING ALLOWEDbr Located off of Clear Creek 5 minutes from Ft. Hood, Shoemaker High School, CTC College, Metroplex Hospital, Killeen Ft. Hood Airport, CVS pharmacy and Wal-Mart!br $40.00 non-refundable application fee for each adult on lease.br SEND A MESSAGE FOR MORE INFORMATION, TO APPLY OR TO VIEW THE PROPERTY.