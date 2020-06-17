All apartments in Killeen
Killeen, TX
4700 Waterproof Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:12 PM

4700 Waterproof Drive

4700 Waterproof Drive · (201) 845-7300
Killeen
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Location

4700 Waterproof Drive, Killeen, TX 76549

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new 2015 duplex, 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, no prior tenants,1400 square feet, $1000.00 deposit, $950.00 monthly rent.br Has brand new appliances, ceiling fans in every room, brushed nickel upgraded fixtures on all sinks, bathrooms and light fixtures, laminate flooring throughout the entire duplex, single car garage, full privacy fence, upgraded wooden blinds in all rooms and washer/dryer hookups. br NO PETS ALLOWED NO SMOKING ALLOWEDbr Located off of Clear Creek 5 minutes from Ft. Hood, Shoemaker High School, CTC College, Metroplex Hospital, Killeen Ft. Hood Airport, CVS pharmacy and Wal-Mart!br $40.00 non-refundable application fee for each adult on lease.br SEND A MESSAGE FOR MORE INFORMATION, TO APPLY OR TO VIEW THE PROPERTY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Waterproof Drive have any available units?
4700 Waterproof Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 Waterproof Drive have?
Some of 4700 Waterproof Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 Waterproof Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Waterproof Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Waterproof Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4700 Waterproof Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 4700 Waterproof Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4700 Waterproof Drive does offer parking.
Does 4700 Waterproof Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 Waterproof Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Waterproof Drive have a pool?
No, 4700 Waterproof Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4700 Waterproof Drive have accessible units?
No, 4700 Waterproof Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 Waterproof Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4700 Waterproof Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
