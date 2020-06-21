All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 4305 Colby Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
4305 Colby Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

4305 Colby Drive

4305 Colby Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4305 Colby Drive, Killeen, TX 76542
Chantz

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
4305 Colby Drive Available 07/10/20 Chanz Addition Four-Bedroom! - Attractive brick home with established landscaping, shade trees, sprinkler system, fenced rear yard, storage building, covered rear patio with extended slab, two-car garage with automatic opener, large living room with decorator ledges and wood cased fireplace, kitchen with all appliances, abundant counter and cabinet space, plenty of natural lighting, breakfast bay, spa-like master bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower, two full bathrooms, window treatments throughout, central air and heat, and many other amenities!

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR PROPERTIES BEFORE THEIR AVAILABILITY DATE.

(RLNE5840441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 Colby Drive have any available units?
4305 Colby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4305 Colby Drive have?
Some of 4305 Colby Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 Colby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4305 Colby Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 Colby Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4305 Colby Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4305 Colby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4305 Colby Drive does offer parking.
Does 4305 Colby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4305 Colby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 Colby Drive have a pool?
No, 4305 Colby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4305 Colby Drive have accessible units?
No, 4305 Colby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 Colby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4305 Colby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr
Killeen, TX 76543
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd
Killeen, TX 76549
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr
Killeen, TX 76541

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with BalconyKilleen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College