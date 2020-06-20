Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3206 Doffy Dr. Available 07/02/20 This Could Be Your Home! - Four bedroom in Lonesome Dove Estates. Features include large covered patio, two-car garage with pull-down attic stairs, security system, spacious living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, side-by-side refrigerator, laundry room, master bath with garden tub, double vanities and his and her walk-in closets. Minutes from Fort Hood, schools and shopping.



PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR PROPERTIES BEFORE THEIR AVAILABILITY DATE.



(RLNE4153505)