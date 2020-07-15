All apartments in Killeen
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:10 AM

3000 Tarrant County Dr.

3000 Tarramt County Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Tarramt County Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
Goodnight Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
fireplace
microwave
range
The spacious kitchen has a walk-in pantry, smooth top stove, built in microwave and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Enjoy a large living room with fireplace, bull nosed corners, two-tone paint, and much more! All homes are bricked on all four sides & are Energy Star Certified!!
This property will be available July 1 2020.
The spacious kitchen has a walk-in pantry, smooth top stove, built in microwave and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Enjoy a large living room with fireplace, bull nosed corners, two-tone paint, and much more! All homes are bricked on all four sides & are Energy Star Certified!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Tarrant County Dr. have any available units?
3000 Tarrant County Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 Tarrant County Dr. have?
Some of 3000 Tarrant County Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Tarrant County Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Tarrant County Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Tarrant County Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Tarrant County Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 3000 Tarrant County Dr. offer parking?
No, 3000 Tarrant County Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3000 Tarrant County Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Tarrant County Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Tarrant County Dr. have a pool?
No, 3000 Tarrant County Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Tarrant County Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3000 Tarrant County Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Tarrant County Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Tarrant County Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
