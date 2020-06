Amenities

1 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs apartment in Killeen. Rents for 325.00/Month with 300.00/Deposit (with approved credit). Unit offers vinyl plank flooring in the living room and bedroom with ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen includes fridge, stove and built in microwave. Unit does not have central heat/air but does have base board heat and a built in wall AC unit. Property is ready for move in. Apx 480 Sq Ft. Owner pays for water/trash and basic cable. On-site coin operated laundry room. Must fill out rental application and be approved (30.00/single 45.00/married). Sorry NO pets. HUD/Section 8 accepted. Call our office for more details. Keys can be checked out from our office, to view the unit.