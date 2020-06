Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2203 Sea Eagle Available 08/03/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Single Family Home in the Eagle Valley subdivision. The Home features 2292 SQFT with wood & carpet flooring. All electric as well as central heating/air. Just minutes away from the elementary school, and middle school. Wal-Mart & HEB are less than 5 minutes away. Pets are allowed with a non-refundable pet fee (breed restrictions apply). This Home won't be on the market for long!



Call Isbell Rentals at 254-432-7030 or visit www.isbellrentals.com for more information!



(RLNE5535956)