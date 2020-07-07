All apartments in Keller
Last updated May 13 2019 at 9:06 PM

692 Lantana Drive

692 Lantana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

692 Lantana Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a galley sized kitchen and a wood burning fireplace. It has carpet in all bedrooms,ceramic tile in baths and utility room. Faux-wood flooring in the living room, kitchen, breakfast area. Shopping, dining and entertainment nearby - located in Keller ISD! This property won't last long!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available 5-6-19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 692 Lantana Drive have any available units?
692 Lantana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 692 Lantana Drive have?
Some of 692 Lantana Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 692 Lantana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
692 Lantana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 692 Lantana Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 692 Lantana Drive is pet friendly.
Does 692 Lantana Drive offer parking?
No, 692 Lantana Drive does not offer parking.
Does 692 Lantana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 692 Lantana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 692 Lantana Drive have a pool?
No, 692 Lantana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 692 Lantana Drive have accessible units?
No, 692 Lantana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 692 Lantana Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 692 Lantana Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

