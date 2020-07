Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very cute in established Keller neighborhood and close to elementary school. 3 BR 2 BA 2 CAR GARAGE on large cul-de-sac lot! Fairly new wood look tile flooring installed throughout, fresh paint, updated bathrooms. Split bedroom plan with walk-in closet in Master. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Close to Keller Town Square and parks. Pets on a case by case basis.