Keller, TX
2206 N Pearson Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2206 N Pearson Lane

2206 N Pearson Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2206 N Pearson Ln, Keller, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Country location in the city. Approximately one and a half acre property and backs to heavily wooded area. Great covered front porch to enjoy evenings outside. Large open patio. Very nicely updated. Non-refundable Application Fee $50 each person 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 N Pearson Lane have any available units?
2206 N Pearson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 N Pearson Lane have?
Some of 2206 N Pearson Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 N Pearson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2206 N Pearson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 N Pearson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2206 N Pearson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 2206 N Pearson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2206 N Pearson Lane offers parking.
Does 2206 N Pearson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 N Pearson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 N Pearson Lane have a pool?
No, 2206 N Pearson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2206 N Pearson Lane have accessible units?
No, 2206 N Pearson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 N Pearson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2206 N Pearson Lane has units with dishwashers.

