Country location in the city. Approximately one and a half acre property and backs to heavily wooded area. Great covered front porch to enjoy evenings outside. Large open patio. Very nicely updated. Non-refundable Application Fee $50 each person 18 and over.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2206 N Pearson Lane have any available units?
2206 N Pearson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 N Pearson Lane have?
Some of 2206 N Pearson Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 N Pearson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2206 N Pearson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.