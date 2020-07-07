1502 Southfork Drive

Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Beautiful Keller, TX - Property Id: 5788
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. 1615 square feet. Large fenced back yard with 2 storage sheds. Pet friendly. The house has plenty of storage. Walkin closets in each room. Master bath has his & her walkin closets. Kitchen has two pantries. Laundry room has a storage closet. Home is located in walking distance from Bear Creek Park and Keller City Hall & Town Center. Beautiful shaded yard in established neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/5788
