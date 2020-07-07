All apartments in Keller
1502 Southfork Drive

1502 Southfork Drive
Location

1502 Southfork Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Beautiful Keller, TX - Property Id: 5788

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. 1615 square feet. Large fenced back yard with 2 storage sheds. Pet friendly. The house has plenty of storage. Walkin closets in each room. Master bath has his & her walkin closets. Kitchen has two pantries. Laundry room has a storage closet. Home is located in walking distance from Bear Creek Park and Keller City Hall & Town Center. Beautiful shaded yard in established neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/5788
Property Id 5788

(RLNE5512372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Southfork Drive have any available units?
1502 Southfork Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 Southfork Drive have?
Some of 1502 Southfork Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Southfork Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Southfork Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Southfork Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Southfork Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Southfork Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1502 Southfork Drive offers parking.
Does 1502 Southfork Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Southfork Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Southfork Drive have a pool?
No, 1502 Southfork Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Southfork Drive have accessible units?
No, 1502 Southfork Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Southfork Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 Southfork Drive has units with dishwashers.

