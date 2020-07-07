All apartments in Keller
Keller, TX
1416 Carriage Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1416 Carriage Ln

1416 Carriage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Carriage Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Keller ISD with Community Pool on the same street! - Freshly painted this month! 3 bedroom plus OFFICE! Carpet installed in the living room and master bedroom in Dec 2018. Split floor plan. Open concept kitchen and living area. Great neighborhood. Community pool just down the street. HVAC filters delivered to the property each month.

More pictures coming soon once the painting is complete. Schedule your appointment to see the property now before it is leased!

(RLNE4558576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Carriage Ln have any available units?
1416 Carriage Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Carriage Ln have?
Some of 1416 Carriage Ln's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Carriage Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Carriage Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Carriage Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 Carriage Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1416 Carriage Ln offer parking?
No, 1416 Carriage Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1416 Carriage Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Carriage Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Carriage Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1416 Carriage Ln has a pool.
Does 1416 Carriage Ln have accessible units?
No, 1416 Carriage Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Carriage Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Carriage Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

